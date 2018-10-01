Hampton school 1 of 8 in Virginia named 2018 National Blue Ribbon School

HAMPTON, Va. – Jones Magnet Middle School in Hampton set its self apart from others in Hampton Roads when it became one of just eight schools in Virginia to be named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2018.

The U.S. Department of Education announced the schools from across the country that were named to the 2018 National Blue Ribbon School list. The Hampton City Schools middle school is the only school in Hampton Roads to receive the honor.

“I’m pleased to celebrate with you as your school is named a National Blue Ribbon School,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees. “We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives. Congratulations on your students’ accomplishments and for your extraordinary commitment to meeting their unique needs.”

The other schools from the Commonwealth that received the award included Blessed Sacrament School & Early Childhood Center in Alexandria, Chancellor Elementary School in Fredricksburg, Colonial Elementary School in Blue Ridge, Deep Run High School in Glen Allen, Harrington Waddell Elementary School in Lexington, Keene Mill Elementary School in Springfield and St. Paul Elementary School in St. Paul.

According to the Department of Education, up to 420 schools are nominated for the National Blue Ribbon School list that honors schools in one of two performance categories, Exemplary High Performing Schools and Exemplary Achievement Cap Closing Schools.

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests, while Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s subgroups and all students over the past five years.