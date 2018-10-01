Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’ to end with ‘Hocus Pocus’ marathon

“Hocus Pocus,” we can barely focus!
Freeform’s 13 Nights of Halloween has been expanded to the 31 Nights of Halloween, and starting Monday, October 1, you can cozy up in front of the TV to see all your favorite Halloween-themed movies.
Several new movies will air on the network for the first time, including “Hotel Transylvania,” “Warm Bodies,” “Maleficent,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and more.
The best part? There will be an all-day marathon of the beloved 1993 horror comedy “Hocus Pocus!” The network will premiere the “Hocus Pocus: 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash” on Saturday, October 20.
Check out the complete schedule below:
Monday, October 1
- 5pm/4c ParaNorman
- 7:10pm/6:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
- 12am/11c ParaNorman
Tuesday, October 2
- 5pm/4c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus
- 8:30pm/7:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
- 12am/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Wednesday, October 3
- 4pm/3c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- 6:30pm/5:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
- 9pm/8c Monster House
- 12am/11c The Final Girls
Thursday, October 4
- 5pm/4c ParaNorman
- 7pm/6c Monster House
- 9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)
- 12am/11c Teen Spirit
Friday, October 5
- 12:30pm/11:30c The Parent Trap (1998)
- 3:30pm/2:30c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- 6:10pm/5:10c The Addams Family (1991)
- 8:20pm/7:20c The Goonies
- 12am/11c The Breakfast Club
Saturday, October 6
- 7am/6c The Parent Trap (1998)
- 10:10am/9:10c Monster House
- 12:20pm/11:20c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- 2:50pm/1:50c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 4:55pm/3:55c The Goonies
- 7:35pm/6:35c Hocus Pocus
- Freeform Premiere 9:45pm/8:45c Maleficent
- Freeform Premiere 11:50pm/10:50c Warm Bodies
Sunday, October 7
- 7am/6c Monster House
- 9:10am/8:10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- 11:40am/10:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 1:50pm/12:50c Alice in Wonderland (2010)
- 4:25pm/3:25c Hocus Pocus
- 6:35pm/5:35c Maleficent
- Freeform Premiere 8:40pm/7:40c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 11:20pm/10:20c Dark Shadows (2012)
Monday, October 8
- 11am/10c ParaNorman
- 1pm/12c Mrs. Doubtfire
- 4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)
- 9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)
- 12am/11c Clue (1985)
Tuesday, October 9
- 3pm/2c Jurassic Park (1993)
- 6pm/5c The Addams Family (1991)
- 8pm/7c Mrs. Doubtfire
- 12am/11c Warm Bodies
Wednesday, October 10
- 3pm/2c The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- 6pm/5c Mrs. Doubtfire
- 9pm/8c Hocus Pocus
- 12am/11c ParaNorman
Thursday, October 11
- 4:30pm/3:30c ParaNorman
- 6:40pm/5:40c Hocus Pocus
- 8:50pm/7:50c Despicable Me
- 12am/11c The Boxtrolls
Friday, October 12
- 2pm/1c The Boxtrolls
- 4:10pm/3:10c Disney’s Bolt
- 6:20pm/5:20c Despicable Me
- 8:30pm/7:30c Disney’s Frozen
- 12am/11c Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Saturday, October 13
- 7am/6c ParaNorman
- 9:05am/8:05c Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- 11:10am/10:10c Disney’s Bolt
- 1:15pm/12:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 2:50pm/1:50c Hocus Pocus
- 5pm/4c Disney’s Frozen
- 7:25pm/6:25c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
- 9:30pm/8:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
- 12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)
Sunday, October 14
- 7am/6c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 9:30am/8:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family (1991)
- 1:15pm/12:15c Hocus Pocus
- 3:25pm/2:25c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
- 5:30pm/4:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
- Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania
- 11pm/10c The Parent Trap (1998)
Monday, October 15
- 4pm/3c ParaNorman
- 6pm/5c Hotel Transylvania
- 8pm/7c The Parent Trap (1998)
- 12am/11c Monster House
Tuesday, October 16
- 3:30pm/2:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 4:30pm/3:30c Monster House
- 6:30pm/5:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- 8:55pm/7:55c Hocus Pocus
- 12am/11c Disney’s Mulan
Wednesday, October 17
- 2pm/1c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- 4:30pm/3:30c Disney’s Mulan
- 6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus
- 8:30pm/7:30c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)
Thursday, October 18
- 4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)
- 9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)
- Freeform Premiere 12am/11c Maggie
Friday, October 19
- 3:30pm/2:30c Dark Shadows (2012)
- 6:10pm/5:10c The Goonies
- 8:50pm/7:50c Hotel Transylvania
- 12am/11c Monster House
Saturday, October 20
- 7am/6c Monster House
- 9:00am/8:00c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- 11:40am/10:40c The Goonies
- 2:20pm/1:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:00pm/3:00c Hotel Transylvania
- 6:05pm/5:05c Hocus Pocus
- Freeform Premiere 8:15pm/7:15c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
- 9:45pm/8:45c Hocus Pocus
- 11:55pm/10:55c The Addams Family (1991)
Sunday, October 21
- 7am/6c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 8am/8c Spooky Buddies
- 10:05am/9:05c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 12:10pm/11:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 1:50pm/12:50c The Addams Family (1991)
- 4:00pm/3:00c Hocus Pocus
- 6:10pm/5:10c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
- 7:40pm/6:40c Hocus Pocus
- 9:50pm/8:50c Maleficent
- 11:55pm/10:55c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Monday, October 22
- 4pm/3c Maleficent
- 6:10pm/5:10c Hocus Pocus
- Freeform Premiere 8:20pm/7:20c The Witches of Eastwick
- 12am/11c Warm Bodies
Tuesday, October 23
- 3pm/2c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
- 4pm/3c Hocus Pocus
- 6:10pm/5:10c The Witches of Eastwick
- 8:50pm/7:50c The Addams Family (1991)
- 12am/11c Monster House
Wednesday, October 24
- 4pm/3c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 5pm/4c Monster House
- 7pm/6c The Addams Family (1991)
- 9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania
- 12am/11c Spooky Buddies
Thursday, October 25
- 4pm/3c Jurassic Park (1993)
- 7pm/6c Hotel Transylvania
- 9pm/8c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 12am/11c The Final Girls
Friday, October 26
- 11:30am/10:30c Jurassic Park (1993)
- 2:35pm/1:35c The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- 5:40pm/4:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 7:50pm/8:50c Hocus Pocus
- 10:00pm/9:00c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
- 12am/11c Teen Spirit
Saturday, October 27
- 7am/8c Dark Shadows (2012)
- 9:40am/8:40c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- 12:20pm/11:20c The Addams Family (1991)
- 2:30pm/1:30c Hocus Pocus
- 4:40pm/3:40c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
- 6:50pm/5:50c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
- 9:20pm/8:20c Hotel Transylvania
- 11:25pm/10:25c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
- 11:55pm/10:55c ParaNorman
Sunday, October 28
- 7am/6c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- 9:40am/8:40c The Addams Family
- 11:50am/10:50c Hocus Pocus
- 2pm/1c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
- 2:30pm/1:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
- 4:35pm/3:35c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
- 7:05pm/6:05c Hotel Transylvania
- 9:10pm/8:10c Hocus Pocus
- 11:20pm/10:20c The Goonies
Monday, October 29
- 4:30pm/3:30c The Goonies
- 7:10pm/6:10c Disney’s Big Hero 6
- 9:20pm/8:20c 25th Anniversary Release – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)
Tuesday, October 30
- 1:30pm/12:30c Disney’s Big Hero 6
- 3:40pm/2:40c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
- 4:40pm/3:40c Hocus Pocus
- 6:45pm/5:45c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:25pm/7:25c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
- 8:55pm/7:55c The Addams Family (1991)
- 12am/11c Warm Bodies
Wednesday, October 31
Hocus Pocus Marathon
- 7:30am/6:30c Hocus Pocus
- 11am/10c Hocus Pocus
- 1:10pm/12:10c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
- 2:40pm/1:40c Hocus Pocus
- 4:45pm/3:45c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
- 5:45pm/4:45c Hocus Pocus
- 7:50pm/6:50c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
- 8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
- 12am/11c Hocus Pocus