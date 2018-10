NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Firefighters with the Newport News Police Department responded to a commercial fire in the 7400 block of Jefferson Avenue Monday night.

The call came in at 10 p.m.

Crews arrived at the scene to find smoke showing from all sides of the building.

The fire was called under control at 10:17 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

