CBBT closed after equipment from truck blocks tunnel

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is currently closed to all traffic due to equipment blocking the roadway leading into a tunnel.

According to Deputy Executive Director of Finance and Operations Thomas Anderson, a tractor-trailer traveling northbound with a piece of equipment on the trailer struck the ceiling in Thimble Tunnel around 11 a.m. The equipment fell off the trailer and blocked the roadway.

Crews are currently assessing the situation to determine how to get the equipment and trailer removed.

The bridge will set up alternating northbound and southbound traffic around the accident. Anderson anticipates that the bridge will likely be in that pattern with only a single lane of traffic for several hours.