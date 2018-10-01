Barack Obama endorses Elaine Luria for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — While it may not come as a surprise, former President of the United States Barack Obama officially endorsed Democratic Party candidate Elaine Luria for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Luria, who is running against Congressman Scott Taylor, gets the endorsement just before campaigning for midterm elections heads into its final month.

“Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something — to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service. They deserve your vote,” said Obama in his Tweet.

Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District is one of many the Democrats are trying to flip, in hopes of taking back the House of Representatives from the Republican Party. And while both the Commonwealth’s Senators are Democrats, the party is also hoping there may be a chance to also take control of the US Senate from the hands of the GOP as well, with some states reporting highly contested seats.

Obama isn’t the only nationally known politician to be campaigning ahead of midterms. Both former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton are hitting the campaign trail for the Democratic Party. President Donald Trump is also making campaign stops for the Republican Party, stumping in West Virginia over the weekend and will be in Tennesse Monday evening.

The race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District is a close one. The race in recent months became even more high profile after signatures collected in support of Independent candidate Shaun Brown’s candidacy for Congress, with the help of Taylor’s staff, were determined to be invalid because of reported discrepancies, inconsistencies and alleged forgeries in information collected.