Police investigating armed robbery at Portsmouth 7-Eleven

PORTSMOUTH, Va. РPortsmouth Police Department are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 3500 Deep Creek Blvd.

Dispatch received the 911 call around 6:20 p.m.

The suspect was armed with a handgun. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

There is no additional information is available at this time.