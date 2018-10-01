After thousands of child pornography images found on Chesapeake man’s computer, judge hands down sentence

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake man will spend the next 12 years behind bars after being found guilty of the 20 charges against him, all related to the downloading and viewing of child pornography.

76-year-old Leroy Lader pled guilty earlier this year and was sentenced on Monday after testifying in court.

Chesapeake Police for more the 4,700 videos and images of child pornography either on Lader’s computer or on a flash drive. He was charged with two felony counts of possession, distribution and manufacturing child pornography.

Police report Lader residing in a condemned home on Maryview Avenue in Chesapeake when they were called to the house for trespassing. T

The responding officers report they could hear what sounded like a crying child coming from inside the home, and after knocking on the door, Lader answered with nothing on but a shirt.

The police later searched the home and seized a computer that yielded thousands of images of children engaging in sexual acts. Some of the children were as young as 16 months old.

Lader admitted in court that he knew it was wrong and said he has gone to therapy since. Lader has a previous conviction for taking indecent liberties with a minor but he explained to the court it was with a 17-year-old girl when he was in his 30s.

Lader will serve 12 years and will then be on supervised probation after his release.