Active Threat Citizens Defense workshop to be held by Virginia Beach Police Department

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department will be hosting a free Active Threat Citizens Defense workshop on October 6 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Spring Branch Community Church, located at 1500 W Great Neck Road.

In a time where workplace violence is becoming more common, it is important to be prepared for any situation.

“Having to face an armed individual with bad intentions in your workplace is every person’s worst nightmare. You can’t stop crazy, you can only respond to it. The aggressor’s actions are not your fault; failure to plan and failure to train, is. All employees can help prevent and prepare for potential active threat situations. Preparation can reduce the risk of one of these incidents and, if one occurs, can mitigate or reduce the number of potential victims. The Active Threat Citizen Defense workshop (A.T.C.D.) aims to enhance preparedness for citizens to “rise to the occasion” instead of “settle to the level of their training”, according to officials.

The workshop will teach you how to recognize hostile situations and try to diffuse them, realize how items in your office can be utilized to defend yourself, understand how the body reacts during stressful situations and preform a “no-skills needed” maneuver to combat a gunman.

This workshop will entail the following:

Intro

Planning & preparedness

Recognizing hostile situations

Dealing with hostile individuals

Active shooter profile

Active shooter dynamics

RUN, HIDE, FIGHT video and training

Cover vs. concealment

The body’s reaction to stress and anxiety

Improvised weapons

Recognizing gunfire

Developing a survivors mindset

Self-aid for traumatic incidents

Coordinated Actions to Stop The Shooter (CATTS)

Weapons seizure drill

Scenario based practical exercise

Review & questions

To RSVP or if you have any questions, contact Master Police Officer David J. Nieves at dnieves@vbgov.com