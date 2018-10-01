90s kids rejoice: General Mills is bringing back the classic Trix shapes

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Trix is officially announcing the return of the 90s favorite: Classic Trix Fruity Shapes.

Trix first debuted the fruity shapes in 1991 and in 2006, Trix changed to the original round shape, where it has remained ever since.

According to General Mills, the company has been receiving thousands of social media comments and requests to bring back the classic shape. in just the last 18 months, the brand has seen more than 20,000 requests, with fans asking things like, ‘How many retweets to bring shapes back?’ or ‘Is there a secret stash of Trix Shapes you can send me?’

The wait is over. Classic Trix Fruity Shapes are back General Mills says they are here to stay, nationwide, this fall.

“Trix cereal is beloved by our fans, and we heard loud and clear that they wanted to see the iconic shapes back in their bowls. When Trix launched in 1954, it was the first fruit-flavored cereal that was colorful and fun. We’re excited to continue that legacy, bringing an extra dose of joy to breakfast,” said Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for General Mills Cereal.

Silly rabbit! Trix shapes are for ’90s kids.