Walt Disney World Resort introduces flexible pricing options

ORLANDO, FL. – Beginning October 16, Walt Disney World Resort will offer a new pricing structure, which will allow visitors to choose their visitation dates based on their budget or preference.

Introducing the new date-based tickets and pricing allows Disney to better distribute attendance throughout the year to ensure a greater experience.

According to Thomas Smith, Editorial Content Director for Disney Parks, “These changes are designed to simplify the booking experience, give guests an enhanced way to purchase theme park tickets and help them more easily plan the Disney vacation of their dreams.”

When guests are ready to purchase tickets online, they can access an interactive online calendar. This calendar displays different prices based on the dates guests choose to visit. The calendar will also allow guests to quickly see the lowest-priced days within a month. The three tiers will be value, regular, and peak. Prices may be lower during off-peak travel periods.

A single day ticket may cost from $109 to $129, depending on how popular the day is expected to be.

