Spooky attractions across Hampton Roads to gear you up for Halloween

Posted 1:23 pm, September 30, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Halloween is just around the corner, and the Hampton Roads has a list of frightening, thrill packed attractions for you to visit!

Check out the list of events in your city below:

Chesapeake:

Virginia Beach: 

Norfolk:

Portsmouth:

Newport News:

Suffolk:

Hampton:

Williamsburg:

Click the links for more information on the events.