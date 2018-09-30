Seven From Sunday | NFL Week Four

NEW YORK – Courtesy of NFL Communications, a look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 30, the fourth week of the 2018 season.

Three games – the HOUSTON TEXANS‘ 37-34 win at the INDIANAPOLIS COLTS, the TENNESSEE TITANS‘ 26-23 win against the PHILADELPHIA EAGLES and the OAKLAND RAIDERS‘ 45-42 victory over the CLEVELAND BROWNS – were decided in overtime this week. At least one game has gone to overtime in each of the first four weeks of the 2018 season, joining the 1979, 1983 and 2002 seasons as the only campaigns to feature at least one overtime game in each of its first four weeks .

Five quarterbacks – the Los Angeles Rams’ JARED GOFF (465 passing yards), Indianapolis’ ANDREW LUCK (464), Oakland’s DEREK CARR (437), Minnesota’s KIRK COUSINS (422) and Atlanta’s MATT RYAN (419) – passed for at least 400 yards this week. With two games remaining in Week 4, there have been 12 individual performances with at least 400 passing yards this season, the most in NFL history through the first four weeks of a season . The five individual 400-yard passing performances in Week 4 are the most in a single week in league annals .Chicago quarterback MITCHELL TRUBISKY completed 19 of 26 passes (73.1 percent) for 354 yards and six touchdown passes with no interceptions for a 154.6 passer rating in the Bears’ 48-10 win over Tampa Bay.

Trubisky threw five first-half touchdown passes to five different receivers – JOSH BELLAMY, TREY BURTON, TARIK COHEN, TAYLOR GABRIEL and ALLEN ROBINSON – and became the second quarterback in league history to throw at least five touchdown passes to five different receivers in the first half of a single game . Green Bay’s AARON RODGERS threw six touchdown passes to five different receivers in the first half against the Bears on November 9, 2014.

Trubisky, who threw for 289 yards and rushed for 53 yards in the first half, joined Pro Football Hall of Famer STEVE YOUNG (December 23, 1991) and MICHAEL VICK (November 15, 2010) as the only players since 1991 with at least 250 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in the first half of a single game .​

Houston defensive end J.J. WATT recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles in the Texans’ 37-34 overtime victory at Indianapolis. Watt, who played his 92nd career game today, has 23 games with at least two sacks, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer RICHARD DENT (23) for the second-most games with at least two sacks by a player in his first 100 career games since the individual sack became an official statistic in 1982. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer REGGIE WHITE (29) has more such games in his first 100 career games.

Texans kicker KA’IMI FAIRBAIRN converted three field goals, including both a game-tying 29-yard field goal and game-winning 37-yarder in overtime. Fairbairn is the third kicker to convert both a game-tying and game-winning field goal in overtime since the overtime-rule modification in 2012 , joining GRAHAM GANO (November 2, 2015 vs. Indianapolis) and CAIRO SANTOS (November 27, 2016 vs. Denver).​

Houston rookie wide receiver KEKE COUTEE had 11 catches in his NFL debut today, the second-most in league history by a player in his first-career game. Only the Houston Oilers’ SID BLANKS (13 catches on September 12, 1964) had more catches in an NFL debut.​

New England quarterback TOM BRADY passed for 274 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for a 94.2 passer rating in the Patriots’ 38-7 victory over Miami. With his 55-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver CORDARRELLE PATTERSON in the second quarter, Brady has thrown at least one touchdown pass to 70 different receivers in his career, tied with VINNY TESTAVERDE (70) for the most by a player NFL history .

Colts quarterback ANDREW LUCK passed for a career-high 464 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for a 108.5 passer rating and kicker ADAM VINATIERI converted two field goals in the Colts’ overtime loss to Houston. Luck became the 11th quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 450 yards and four touchdowns without an interception in a single game – and the second quarterback to accomplish the feat this week, joining Rams’ quarterback JARED GOFF , who passed for 465 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions against Minnesota on Thursday. Goff and Luck are the first pair of quarterbacks in league history to accomplish the feat in the same week . Vinatieri, who has 567 career field goals, surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer MORTEN ANDERSEN (565) for the most converted field goals in NFL history .

Other notable highlights from Sunday’s action include : Cincinnati quarterback ANDY DALTON connected on a go-ahead 13-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver A.J. GREEN with seven seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Bengals a 37-36 victory at Atlanta. This is the second time in franchise history that the Bengals recorded a game-winning touchdown pass with under 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the first since October 10, 1999. Dallas running back EZEKIEL ELLIOTT totaled a career-high 240 scrimmage yards (152 rushing, 88 receiving) and had a touchdown catch in the Cowboys’ 26-24 win over Detroit. Elliott is the third player in franchise history to record at least 150 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards in a single game , joining Pro Football Hall of Famer EMMITT SMITH (January 2, 1994) and HERSCHEL WALKER (November 15, 1987). Elliott is the sixth player in league history to record at least 150 rushing yards, 85 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in a winning effort and the first since the Rams’ STEVEN JACKSON (December 24, 2006 vs. Washington).



Atlanta wide receiver JULIO JONES had nine catches for 173 yards and rookie wide receiver CALVIN RIDLEY had two touchdown receptions in the Falcons’ loss to Cincinnati. Jones, who appeared in his 99th career game today, has 41 games with at least 100 receiving yards and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer LANCE ALWORTH (40) for the most 100-yard receiving games in a player’s first 100 career games in NFL history . Ridley has six touchdown catches in the Falcons’ first four games of 2018, the most by a rookie in his team’s first four games of a season . Prior to Ridley, only Green Bay’s BILLY HOWTON (1952) had at least five touchdown catches in his team’s first four games of a season.

