Police in Portsmouth gather donations for Hurricane Florence victims

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Hurricane Florence brought a destructive path of wind, rain and flooding to the Carolinas.

Now the Fraternal Order of Police in Portsmouth is doing its part to help with recovery efforts.

The group is gathering donations for the Wilmington Police Department. An area of North Carolina hit directly by the storm. Officers of the department did not have the option to evacuate. Now they have to continue on with their jobs despite massive destruction to many of their homes.

“They’ve lost everything. There are a couple officers that have completely lost everything in their house. There are a lot of other officers that are stranded. In fact, when I talked to a gentlemen on Friday there were 500 law enforcement officers who were living in the county jail because they couldn’t get back to their houses,” said Matt Crutcher, President of the FOP Portsmouth chapter.

The chapter says they will continue to collect donations to send to the Carolinas in the coming weeks.