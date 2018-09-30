Homicide investigation underway after Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One person is dead after a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., the Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call. Police arrived and located an adult male in the parking lot of the Kempsville Market Place Shopping Center on Princess Anne Road, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The suspect remains unknown at this time. If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.