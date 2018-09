NORFOLK, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the 8500 block of Wayland Street.

The call came in around 12:50 a.m. An adult man was found dead at the scene.

There is currently no suspect information. If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.