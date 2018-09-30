Newport News shooting leaves one with non-life-threatening injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a shooting in the 400 block of Turlington Road left one woman injured.

At approximately 12:41 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 44-year-old Newport News woman suffering from one, possibly two, non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital.

The victim, as well as witnesses in the area, reported hearing multiple gunshots.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police believe that the victim was not an intended target.