MacArthur Memorial to host World War I Symposium

NORFOLK, Va. – To continue commemoration of the World War I centennial, the MacArthur Memorial in Downtown Norfolk will host 1918: Americans in Battle, a one-day World War I Symposium, on Saturday, October 6 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The symposium will feature distinguished historians Dr. Edward Lengel, Dr. Mitch Yockelson and William Walker.

In 1918, millions of American troops arrived on the Western Front, greatly expanding the combat role of the U.S. Army and the Marine Corps. 1918: Americans in Battle will evaluate the performance of American troops on the battlefield during that critical year and examine how this performance forever shaped American identity and perception of the war.

Admission is free, but registration is requested. To register, please call 757-441-2965. Registration and additional information may also be accessed via the Memorial’s website: www.macarthurmemorial.org.