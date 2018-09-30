× First Warning Forecast: First week of October will have above normal temperatures

Norfolk actually had the warmest September on record. Every day of the month turned out to have high temperatures that were above normal. We had an average high of 79.1° for the month, which beat out the old record of 78.2° that was set in 1881. That was 138 years ago! We also had the warmest September on record in Elizabeth City with an average high of 79.4°. This beat the old record of 77.4° set back in 1945. That was 74 years ago!

High pressure will remain in control into the start of the work week. Skies will be mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will once again fall into the 50s and 60s with the cooler temperatures inland and milder near the coast. A little bit of patchy fog is possible. We’ll see sunshine to start the day Monday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and the humidity will still be fairly low.

Temperatures will continue to trend warmer on Tuesday. We will warm into the low and mid 80s. Humidity will start to increase as the winds switch to the southwest. This will bring in warmer and more humid air. We could see a stray shower pop up in our far northern communities due to a weak front, but most areas will stay dry. Keeping a slight 5 percent chance.

High pressure will once again be in control into the weekend. This means mostly dry and warm weather. Temperatures will continue to trend well-above normal for the beginning of October. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s by midweek. We will actually feel like the 90s once we factor in the rising dewpoints. No Fall weather here just yet!

Tropical Update

Leslie is moving toward the west-southwest near 5 mph. A slow southwestward or southward motion is forecast during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center.

