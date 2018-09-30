Cruising for the Cure on the Spirit of Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Taking a nice and smooth cruise on the Elizabeth River for the second annual Cruise for the Cure. The event, donated by the Spirit of Norfolk and presented by Food Lion, is all for an incredible cause.

"We’re just going to have a really good time. We did it last year and we’re doing it again this year and then in two weeks, on October 13, we will have the Race for the Cure," says Sharon Laderberg, Susan G. Komen.

Susan G. Komen is the largest non-profit organization funding breast cancer research in the world.

Sunday night, 25 percent of whatever the organization raises will go directly toward breast cancer research and the other 75 percent will stay in the community.

“It provides so many needed mammograms and diagnostics and transportation. Wherever you go in this community, you go over a bridge or in a tunnel. So, transportation is difficult. We help fund that as well," says Laderberg.

About 160 people boarded the Spirit of Norfolk on Sunday night.

The organization says educating people is key to survival.

Sunday night was not only about food over great conversation and a beautiful setting, but it was also a celebration for survivors and hope that a cure will be found soon.