6 people displaced after Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A house fire that occurred Saturday night in the 900 block of Honeycutt Way will leave six people displaced from their home.

The call came in for the fire at 9:52 p.m., and when crews arrived on scene about six minutes later, the fire was upgraded to a working fire.

It was marked under control at 10:09 p.m., but crews remained on-scene performing overhaul measures.

One adult and five children will be displaced. Fire crews initially reported seven displaced, but the American Red Cross Virginia Region tweeted later that it was supporting one adult and five children.

We are supporting one adult and five children displaced by a home fire in the 900 block of Honeycutt Way, @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/QpG92m2YRU — Red Cross Virginia (@VARedCross) September 30, 2018

Two patients were evaluated at the scene, but no one was transported. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.