Wolfpack wears Virginia down 35-21, hands Cavaliers first ACC loss

RALEIGH, N.C. – Although UVA continued to make explosive plays, North Carolina State made a few more in a matinee ACC showdown.

The Wolfpack (4-and-0) outscored the Cavaliers (3-and-2) 17-0 in the second quarter, and went on to beat UVA 35-21. The loss is the ‘Hoos first ACC loss of the season.

Virginia took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter when Bryce Perkins connected with Olamide Zaccheaus for a 35-yard touchdown. However, the Wolfpack would score 17 unanswered to take a 20-7 lead into the break.

Zaccheaus led the ‘Hoos with 109 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions. Bryce Perkins threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cavaliers will have a bye week before hosting Miami on October 13th.