Virginia Beach man killed in motorcycle crash

DINWIDDIE CO., Va. – On September 29 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle with a fatality.

The crash happened eastbound Route 40, Mckenney Highway, west of Route 626 along Flatfoot Road.

Upon investigation, state troopers revealed that William Oscar Rowe Jr., 45, of Virginia Beach, was operating a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Route 40 when he ran into the rear of a 2004 BMW 646 CSI.

Both of the vehicles were attempting to avoid a deer when Rowe lost control crashing his motorcycle on the ground.

Rowe was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.