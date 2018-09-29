Principal of the year for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank public schools has been elected for 2019

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Principal of Northeastern High School, Angela Cobb, has been selected as the 2019 Principal of the Year for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank public schools.

Angela Cobb has served Elizabeth City-Pasquotank public schools for a total of 14 years. Mrs. Cobb held positions as an Academically Intellectually Gifted facilitator at Elizabeth City Middle School and Pasquotank County High School, principal of Weeksville Elementary and currently as principal of Northeastern High.

“Mrs. Cobb will represent ECPPS well as Principal of the Year. This is truly an honor for principals as well as an opportunity for them to apply for recognition as Principal of the Year for the region and state. We are proud of Mrs. Cobb’s accomplishments throughout her career and celebrate this achievement with her,” stated Dr. Joanne Sanders, Acting Superintendent.

Mrs. Cobb has a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in English education from East Carolina University, and a Master’s Degree in school administration from Elizabeth City State University with 27 years of education experience and holds certifications for principal, secondary English and Academically Intellectually Gifted.