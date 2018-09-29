No injuries reported in early-morning structure fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded early Saturday morning to a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Woods Edge Circle.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 2:06 a.m. after receiving a call from a neighbor and the first units arrived on scene at the two-story residence in the Cypress Farms neighborhood at 2:12 a.m.

Captain Scott Brower advised that upon arrival, fire was showing through the side of the house near the attic. It was unknown if any occupants were home. The fire was quickly knocked down from the exterior and forced entry was made to perform a primary search, and no occupants were home. Moderate fire was found and extinguished in the attic area with minor extension to the rooms below.

Responding units included Battalions 1 and 2, Engines 1, 2 and 3, Ladder 3, Medic 3, Rescue 1, EMS 1, Safety 1, Medic 6 and the Rehab unit.

The fire was called under control at 2:49 a.m. There were no injuries. The occupant was to have begun moving in this weekend and will be displaced.

The fire was ruled accidental following the Fire Marshal’s investigation.