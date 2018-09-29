No injuries reported after Norfolk apartment complex fire

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Fire Department responded to a reported fire in an apartment complex on 1st Bay Street Saturday afternoon.

Fire units were dispatched at 12:48 p.m. to the two-story, four-family apartment building. When units arrived, they found a small fire in the bedroom of a downstairs apartment.

The apartment was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and the occupants of the upstairs apartment were alerted by smoke detectors.

Only the occupants of the apartment with the fire will be displaced. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters, and two cats were removed from the apartment.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.