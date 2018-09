NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Newport News officers responded to a local hospital in regards to a man who was shot in the leg.

The Newport News man reported that he was walking near Hampton and Madison Avenue when he heard gunshots, then realized he was shot in the leg.

The victim called a family member who transported him to the hospital, where he suffers from non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.