Newport News man found guilty of aggravated sexual battery against child

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News man Pernell Viney was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual battery against a victim under the age of 13.

He was also charged with sodomy, object sexual penetration, two counts of sexual assault and indecent liberties with a child. Those charges were dismissed.

In October 2017, police were called to a Newport News home where a woman said that her daughter told her that a man she knew had assaulted her.

Viney’s sentencing is scheduled for December 7 at 9 a.m. in Newport News Circuit Court.