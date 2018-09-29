“Game Of Thrones” to leave show sets up for fan tours after final season

NORTHERN IRELAND – If you were wanting to get more up close and personal with the HBO hit “Game of Thrones,” then according to BuzzFeed, you still can after the show ends its last season in 2019.

The sets that are in Northern Ireland will become part of the “Game of Thrones” Legacy Tour, which will include a visitors excursion of the sets Castle Black, Winterfell and King’s Landing. A tour of the Linen Mill Studios is also part of it.

Those involved in the tour are hoping that it will bring increased tourism to the area.

The hopes are that the tour will be up and running by 2019, once it is no longer in use.

“Game of Thrones” has aired on HBO since 2011.