From Hickory High to the Mets, David Wright bids New York farewell

NEW YORK CITY — Hampton Roads native David Wright walked off Citi Field to a standing ovation Saturday night for the last time, donning a Mets jersey we will remember him all too well in for decades to come.

Wright’s career ended as a Met against the Miami Marlins in front of a thankful New York home crowd, leaving a long legacy after being a part of the organization since 2001.

A Hickory High graduate, the Mets third baseman previously been limited to just 75 games the past three seasons due to neck, shoulder and back surgeries. Wright had not played in a Major League game since May 27, 2016.

You played the game the Wright way. We love and respect you. Forever #OurCaptain! pic.twitter.com/WvA3XPZO31 — New York Mets (@Mets) September 30, 2018

In 13 seasons, Wright has 242 career home runs and 970 career runs batted in. Wright played in just 38 games in 2015 and only 37 in ’16. According to Spotrac, the Mets owe him $47 million from 2018 to 2020. He is the Mets’ all-time leader in hits, doubles, walks, runs scored and RBIs.

Wright was first called back up to New York on Tuesday, before the Mets game with the Atlanta Braves. The 35-year-old had been listed on the team’s DL.

Wright’s first appearance was Friday against Miami, coming in during the fifth inning as a pinch-hitter. He would follow up Saturday with another pinch-hitting performance, which included a throwback to him at third base for a little

The greatest performance from a Wright wasn’t David’s either. His oldest daughter also got her chance on the diamond, throwing out the first pitch with the whole Wright family surrounding and making for a truly family affair.