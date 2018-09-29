× First Warning Forecast: A very similar day on tap for Sunday

After a gorgeous day, we are tracking very similar conditions for Sunday. High pressure will be controlling our weather into next week, which means more sunshine and slim rain chances. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight. Lows will dip into the 60s. Some of us could even cool to the upper 50s. Especially inland locations.

Partly to mostly sunny skies on tap for Sunday. It will be another gorgeous day for the Neptune Festival and all the other outdoor activities going on. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s with a few 80s sprinkled in. Humidity will still be low, but that will be changing.

The dry weather will carry into the start of the work week. Dry Monday with highs around 80 and lows in the mid 60s. Another nice day on Tuesday, but temperatures will start to trend warmer. Highs in the low 80s. We are still looking at dry conditions. Skies will be partly cloudy. The humidity will also start to rise into the 70s, making it feel muggy. Not looking too bad rain-wise through Saturday. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with highs in the low and mid 80s. We are keeping a 5-20 percent chance for a shower daily, but most areas will remain dry.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Leslie becomes a tropical storm over the central Atlantic. Leslie is moving toward the southwest near 6 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday. A slower forward motion is anticipated by Sunday night, and Leslie is forecast to move very little on Monday and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is possible over the next few days.

Meteorologist April Loveland

