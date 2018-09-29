Fall fun in Norfolk through the month of October with ‘Norfolktoberfest’

NORFOLK, Va. – Fall is here and so are harvest festivals, arts and entertainment throughout the month of October in Norfolk.

The City of Norfolk is celebrating the month of October with “Norfolktoberfest” and offering tons of activities to the public.

Check the schedule below to see the upcoming events.

Friday, October 5:

First Friday in Downtown Norfolk, 5-8:30 p.m.

Books & Brew & Vino Too! Slover Library 7 p.m.

Country music’s Jake Owen, Ted Constant Center 7 p.m.

80’s Britpop legends English Beat, 8 p.m. at the NorVa

World of Dance , Chrysler Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Ribbon cutting for the East Coast’s first Seabin, Nauticus, 5-6 p.m.

Saturday, October 6:

30 th Annual Virginia Children’s Festival at Town Point Park. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Handmade crafts/ local beers at Chelsea West Fest, Chelsea Business District, 12-6 p.m.

MacArthur Center’s Hispanic Festival / Annual Neighborhood Expo, Military Circle Mall, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Norfolk Arbor Day, Lafayette Park, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Series of Unfortunate Deaths tour at Norfolk’s Cedar Grove Cemetery. 2-3:30 p.m.

Friday, October 12:

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood in Scared Scriptless, Chrysler Hall, 8 p.m.

Annie, TCC Roper Performing Arts Center, Oct. 12-14

The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin at Generic Theater (under Chrysler Hall) Oct.12 – Nov. 4.

Saturday, October 13:

56 th Annual Ocean View Art show, Ocean View Beach, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 13-14

Legends & Heavy Hitters of Soul, Chrysler Hall, 8 p.m.

October 17:

Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, opens Oct. 17 at the Wells Theater through November 4.

October 18:

Fourth Annual NEON festival, NEON District, Oct. 18 – 19

Book talk, reception, signing with Michael Twitty, The Cooking Gene, Slover Library 5:30 p.m.

October 19:

NBA Youngboy, Ted Constant Convocation Center, 7 p.m.

October 20:

Commonwealth Coastal Classic, Town Point Park, noon to 5 p.m.

31 st Annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival, Town Point Park, Oct. 20-21

Sloth Day, Virginia Zoo, 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m.

Garden Heritage Celebration, Norfolk Botanical Garden

Nathaniel Philbrick, In the Hurricane’s Eye, Talk, book signing, Slover Library 2 p.m.

From Here to Eternity Twilight 5k Run-Walk –Run Like a Victorian! Elmwood Cemetery, 5 p.m.

Bolero, Virginia Symphony, Chrysler Hall, 8 p.m.

Vincent Herring, saxophone, Attucks Theatre, 8 p.m.

October 21:

The Greatest Love of All, Whitney Houston Show, Chrysler Hall, 7:30 p.m., October 21



Halloween celebrations! October 26-28

October 26:

Wicked Waterside return of the 80s, 6-10 p.m.

October 27:

ZooBoo, Virginia Zoo, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Halloween Kids pictures, pet pictures, parade and trick or treating, MacArthur Center

Haunting of the Hermitage, 7 p.m.

Ghost Stories and Legends of the Norfolk Waterfront, Victory Rover 7 p.m.

Haunted Circus, Granby Theater, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

R&B After Dark Moonlight Cruise, Spirit of Norfolk, midnight to 2 a.m.

October 28:

Riverview Village Days

