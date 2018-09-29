Community supports fundraiser for Norfolk Police officer

NORFOLK, Va. — Family and friends are raising money to a help a Norfolk Police Department officer who is in the hospital with a mysterious illness.

After multiple trips to the hospital for breathing problems, Seth Amos took a turn for the worse earlier this month when his lungs collapsed.

Doctors hooked Amos up to a machine that took over the role of his lungs, saving his life. The cause of the collapsed lungs is still a mystery to doctors.

Saturday, as Amos continues to fight for his life, a fundraiser was held at Tap-It in Norfolk to help with medical expenses.

“Hopefully all the guys will come by and buy some raffle tickets get this thing going especially because they’re pretty well known in the Norfolk community with his dad and all that so he’s very recognizable,” said a patron at the event.

Amos is currently at a hospital in northern Virginia for treatment. His family says his condition is improving.