Whole Foods voluntarily recalling tortilla chips due to undeclared milk

The FDA announced Tuesday that Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling 365 Everyday Value White Corn Tortilla Chips because the product may contain milk that was not listed on the label.

Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The tortilla chips were sold in Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide and in Canada. The affected chips had the UPC code 9948247145 and best by dates between January 24-25, 2019.

The issue was discovered after a customer notified Whole Foods Market that the tortilla chip bag also contained other snack mix products.

All affected product has been removed from store shelves, and no reactions have been reported to date.

Customers who purchased this product can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.