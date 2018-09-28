Watch UVA at NC State LIVE on WGNT

RALEIGH, NC – It’s a border battle that’s been on a break. But Saturday, the Virginia-NC State rivalry resumes, and it will be broadcast LIVE on WGNT in Hampton Roads.

Virginia (3-1 overall, 1-0 ACC) travels to Carter-Finley Stadium for its first contest with the Wolfpack (3-0 overall, 0-0 ACC) since invading Carter-Finley Stadium in 2012, a 33-6 Cavalier victory. Kickoff is set for 12:20 p.m.

FIVE TOP STORYLINES

• Virginia and NC State are meeting for the 58th time in a series that began in 1904, but are meeting for only the fifth time over the last 15 seasons.

• Virginia makes the trip to Raleigh for the first time since 2012 and only the third time since the 2003 meeting.

• UVA is coming off an ACC win over Louisville, 27-3, marking the first time the Cavaliers have held an ACC team without a touchdown since winning at Maryland, 20-9, on Oct. 17, 2009. It was also the first time Louisville was held without a touchdown in the regular season since 2010 against Pitt.

• OLB Charles Snowden led UVA with eight tackles, two pass breakups, an interception, recovered a fumble and notched one sack to help UVA limit the Louisville offense to just 214 yards of total offense.

• QB Bryce Perkins is one of eight FBS quarterbacks since 2000 to record 800+ passing yards, 300+ rushing yards, 9+ passing touchdowns and 3+ rushing touchdowns through the first four games of the season.

VIRGINIA VS. NC STATE

• Virginia trails the all-time series with NC State, 22-34-1, including a 9-16 mark in Raleigh. The teams are meeting for only the fourth time in Raleigh since a 2003 showdown between current NFL signal callers – Matt Schaub and Phillip Rivers.

• Saturday’s meeting is the first in the series since UVA’s 33-6 triumph in 2012 at Carter-Finley Stadium

• Sixteen of Virginia’s 22 series wins have occurred since 1983; UVA is 16-9 since then. Nine of the last 15 games have been decided by 10 points or fewer, including the 2007 meeting in Raleigh – a five-point Wolfpack win.