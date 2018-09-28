HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We get some timely ideas for a fall home makeover from Kim Myles, a designer and past winner of HGTV's Design Star. For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com.
Timely ideas for a fall home makeover on Coast Live
-
HGTV’s Chip Wade gives us a virtual tour of luxury on Coast Live
-
A Norfolk elementary school gets a makeover thanks to three local groups
-
Old McDonald gets a makeover to honor female farmers on Coast Live
-
Mistakes many make and how to avoid a design faux pas on Coast Live
-
More great design ideas and how to get a great deal on your flooring on Coast Live
-
-
Relate to your relationship with CBS’s ‘Happy Together’ this fall
-
Military family gets the ultimate backyard makeover in Chesapeake
-
Flooring replacement ideas from a design expert on Coast Live
-
Giving breakfast a makeover on Coast Live
-
The facts about the “Mommy Makeover” from a local cosmetic surgeon on Coast Live
-
-
Design tips for your home starting with the floors on Coast Live
-
An expert offers advice for choosing the right fabric on Coast Live
-
‘Murphy Brown,’ ‘Magnum P.I.’ get very different makeovers