The Locker Room Show | September 28

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Mitch deliver week 5 high school highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's fifth edition of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Games showcased during the show include: Indian River vs. Deep Creek, Hickory vs. Oscar Smith, Nansemond River vs. King's Fork, Western Branch vs. Lakeland, Grafton vs. York, Kecoughtan vs. Hampton, Denbigh vs. Heritage, Woodrow Wilson vs. Maury, Churchland vs. Booker T. Washington and Nansemond-Suffolk Academy vs. Atlantic Shores Christian.

Plus, Mitch showcases Warhill vs. Poquoson in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.