September Squadron of the Month: VFA-213 Blacklions

NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA, Va. – News 3 is honoring VFA-213 as our Squadron of the Month!

The “Blacklions” were commissioned in 1955 in California and have been at NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach for more than 20 years.

They are a F/A-18F Super Hornet Squadron that in recent years has deployed overseas aboard the USS George H.W. Bush.

Most recently, the Blacklions deployed in 2017 to combat ISIS in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, dropping more than 550,000 pounds of ordnance on targets, setting new standards in the War on Terror.

Follow the VFA-213 Blacklions on Facebook to keep up with their day-to-day operations!

