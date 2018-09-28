Puppy found in trash bag rescued, looking for forever home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A couple in Newport News woke up to find a puppy hiding under their car with a plastic bag wrapped around its neck.

The puppy, which is believed to be 6 months old, is a pit bull mix. She is now living with a foster family through the Fur-Ever Home Rescue organization.

Kelly Martin, president of the animal rescue, says Animal Control has been alerted to the situation, but they still do not know for sure how the dog ended up under a car with a bag around it.

"She was tangled up in a yellow Dollar General bag. It appears she had been tied up in the bag with her head sticking out," explained Martin. "You just don't know if someone stole her and dumped her - whether she got lost and ran away, or if someone did that to her on purpose. We just don’t know."

The woman who found the puppy brought her to vet after alerting Animal Control. Aside from being malnourished, she appears to be in good health.

"She's tall and skinny and her tail at this point pretty much doesn’t stop," said Martin. "She’s a puppy; she knows she is safe now and that’s the best part."

While she is finally safe and being treated well, one thing is missing - the dog doesn't have a name.

"She doesn’t have a name yet. She has been dubbed the 'trash bag puppy,' but we don’t want to keep calling her that," Martin said.

Martin is planning to hold a fundraiser where participants can suggest a name for the dog on the rescue's Facebook page. The organization will also post updates on the puppy's progress and share when she is available to go to a forever home.

Information about other dogs rescued by the group and volunteer opportunities can also be found on their page.