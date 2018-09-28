Police search for missing woman with medical condition in James City County

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Officials are looking for a missing woman who has a medical condition.

Police said Christine Jimmison left her home which is in the 100 block of Magazine Road on foot and has not been seen since Friday morning.

Jimmison suffers from a cognitive impairment and medical conditions that pose a credible threat to her health and safety, police said.

She is 86 years old and was last seen wearing a long sleeve nightgown, a scarf and had pink rollers in her hair.

If you see Jimmison contact James City County Police at 757-566-0112.