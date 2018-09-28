× PETA rescues dolphin tangled in crab pot line

NORFOLK, Va. – PETA is calling on people to be kind to animals after a dolphin was recent tangled in a crab pot line.

The animal rights organization told us they got a call about the dolphin being trapped along the Elizabeth River.

Two members of the rescue team “rushed out onto the river to save the animal”.

In a statement, PETA said “The rescuers discovered that the rope connecting a crab pot to a buoy was wrapped around the dolphin’s lower jaw four times, as well as around both pectoral fins. After they removed the rope, which had cut into the dolphin’s skin, the exhausted mammal was able to swim away.”

Had the rescue team not gotten to the dolphin, PETA said it would have drowned.

They said the traps are not only dangerous crabs but other animal that swim in the River.

“PETA is happy to have rescued this dolphin, but if people decided to be kind to crabs, this threat would disappear,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said.

You can take a look at the video of that rescue here.