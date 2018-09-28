Newport News Public Schools celebrates nearly $800k DoD grant

Newport News Public Schools was awarded nearly $800,000 by the Department of Defense to implement the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) College Readiness Program in three NNPS high schools: Denbigh, Heritage and Warwick.

During a special grant celebration breakfast held on Thursday, September 27 at the Newport News Marriott at City Center, Senior Director of the National Math and Science Initiative Ed Veiga and local officials unveiled a giant check to commemorate the $799,529 grant that aims to increase the number of students taking and excelling in college-level math, science and English classes with an emphasis on traditionally underrepresented students.

The grant, which serves schools with military-connected students, will fund training and online curriculum resources for teachers; and study sessions, classroom materials and Advanced Placement (AP) exam fee subsidies for students.

Local and state officials including Newport News Mayor Dr. McKinley Price, Vice Mayor Tina Vick, Schools Superintendent Dr. George Parker, School Board Chairman Gary Hunter, School Board Member Lisa Surles-Law, State Senator Monty Mason and Delegate David Yancey were in attendance to celebrate the award.

Colonel Jennifer Walkawicz, U.S. Army, Commander, 733rd Mission Support Group, Joint Base Langley-Eustis; Jaime Areizaga-Soto, Deputy Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs for the Commonwealth of Virginia; and Tylar Temple, Program Manager, Department of Defense Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation Scholarship-for-Service Program were also present at the ceremony.

The celebration breakfast included remarks from various officials, student musical entertainment and displays highlighting many of the instructional programs in Newport News high schools.

The NMSI College Readiness Program has reached more than 1,000 public high schools across 34 states, preparing students for challenging classes and future success.