Man accused of lifting up women’s skirts at VCU arrested

RICHMOND, Va. — One suspect has been arrested in connection to two cases of sexual battery taking place on VCU’s campus on Sept 21 and 22, according to WTVR.

Justin A. Harvey, a 26-year-old from North Chesterfield, was identified as a suspect based off of tips from the community.

Following the incidents, VCU issued a safety advisory along with photos and video of the suspect.

“On Friday, September 21 a VCU student reported that while she was walking on the 00 block of South Harrison Street at 12:45 a.m., an unknown man approached her from behind and pulled up her dress,” a VCU Police spokesperson said. “On Saturday, Sept. 22, a VCU student was walking on the 00 block of South Brunswick Street at 3:45 a.m., between West Main and West Cary Streets, when an unknown man ran up behind her and lifted her skirt. The student reported seeing a flash, which police believe could have been either a flashlight feature or camera feature on a cell phone.”

Harvey has been charged with one count of sexual battery – a misdemeanor. He is currently being held without bond in the Richmond City Justice Center.

The VCU Police Department is continuing its investigation.