Hampton shooting leaves one wounded

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred Friday morning.

At approximately 12:10 a.m., officers responded to the White Oaks Lodge, located in the 3500 block of Kecoughtan Road, for a shooting complaint that had just occurred. Upon arrival on scene, officers made contact with the victim, a 30-year-old Hampton male, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim relayed to officers that he and the suspect were both patrons of the business and that just prior to the shooting they had been involved in a verbal argument. The suspect left the business and returned with a firearm at which time the suspect shot the victim and then fled from the area in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male with a beard and short hairstyle. He was last observed wearing a white tank top, light colored blue jeans, and grey colored Air Force One Nike tennis shoes.

This incident remains under investigation and as more information becomes available, it will be released at that time.

If you or anyone you know has information that can assist police with this investigation they are encouraged and requested to contact the Hampton Police Divison at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.