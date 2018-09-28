Hampton Roads’ landmark diner Doumar’s to be featured on Rachael Ray Show!

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk’s very own landmark diner, Doumar’s, will be getting some national attention on October 4!

The classic curb service restaurant said on Facebook that they will be a part of the Rachael Ray Show for their National Food Holiday edition.

Doumar’s will get to show off what they do best – serving up ice cream cones! Never been? Well, you’re missing out on their homemade ice cream waffle cones, North Carolina barbecue and delicious shakes.

Guests can enjoy an ‘old fashioned’ style when they visit the well-known restaurant that’s been open since 1904.