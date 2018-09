Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Hampton Cup Regatta is the oldest continuously running hydroplane race in America.

The 93rd annual race is set for September 29-30 at Fort Monroe and we get a preview from one of the racers - Paul "Fireball" Reid with the Sky High Race Team who brought his boat Mad Dog to our studio.

For more information visit www.hamptoncupregatta.com.