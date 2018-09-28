× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain again today but a cooler weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain today but a fall-like weekend… A cold front will slowly drift through the region today, keeping clouds and rain in the forecast. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with on and off showers. Isolated downpours and thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances will be higher this morning and will gradually drop through the day. Highs will warm to near 80 this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year, and it will still be muggy. Expect warmer temperatures to the south and cooler to the north.

Showers will continue to taper off and clouds will start to break up tonight. Lows will drop into the mid 60s and humidity starts to drop.

More fall-like weather will move in for the weekend. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s on Saturday, just a few degrees above normal. Highs will drop into the mid 70s on Sunday. Dew point values will drop into the 60s, making the air feel less muggy and more like fall. Rain chances will be slim this weekend with a mix of clouds on Saturday and more sunshine on Sunday.

Sunshine will continue into early next week with low rain chances. Highs will warm back into the 80s by midweek.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs near 80. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 28th

1958 Severe Thunderstorms: Dorchester Co, Somerset Co – Hail 2.00″

2006 F1 Tornado: Amelia County. F1 Tornado: King & Queen County.

2015 Coastal Storm: heavy rains lasting several days across SE VA. Rain 3-7 inches

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Kirk moving into the eastern Caribbean Sea. Kirk is centered about 110 miles WSW of St. Lucia and moving west at 12 mph. On the forecast track, Kirk’s center, or its remnants, will move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea over the next 2 or 3 days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Kirk is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression later today or Saturday, and then degenerate into a trough of low pressure.

5:00 AM AST Fri Sep 28

Location: 13.2°N 62.5°W

Moving: W at 12 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

Post-Tropical Cyclone Leslie, is located over the central Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles west of the Azores. Although, associated shower activity remains rather limited, Leslie, is still expected to again become a subtropical storm, or possibly a tropical storm, Friday or Saturday while it moves WSW at about 10 mph over the north-central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%).

