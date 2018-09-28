× Frick and Frack 5k – Run to support breast cancer in Virginia Beach Saturday

Grab your tennis shoes and get ready to run to support women fighting breast cancer in Virginia Beach!

Three women, one family, all diagnosed with breast cancer.

Lyndsey Boyce was first diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 26. Now, a decade later, she is battling the disease for the second time. She is not alone in the fight as both her Mother and her Aunt were also diagnosed with breast cancer within two months of each other. As a family they have battled this disease head on and created the Frick and Frack 5k to help elevate some of the stress that comes with the cost of treatment. This year they are expanding their reach with the help of friends to raise more money to help as many women as they can in Hampton Roads. Their small five member board also consists of a local breast surgeon and an oncology radiologist so they can offer as much support as they can give.

The race is $30 and you can register at the race tomorrow morning, Saturday September 29th, at 7:30 AM at the Aviation Museum in Pungo.

They will have live music from Courtney and Bill, face painting, a food truck and more! The survivor prayer starts at 8:45 AM, followed by the race at 9:00 am and then the kids fun run at 9:45 AM. There will also be a silent auction and a raffle to help raise money. If you would like to participate head out to 1341 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach VA tomorrow morning and get ready to celebrate these amazing women!