Five-vehicle crash closes eastbound lanes on US 58

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded earlier this morning to a five-vehicle accident that has closed all eastbound lanes on South Quay Road in the rural Holland area.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 6:04 a.m. advising of the accident in the 7100 block of South Quay Road and O’Kelly Drive involving four passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue provided emergency medical assessment and treatment to those involved, and two people were ground transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Crews from Public Works also responded and all eastbound traffic was detoured down Brentwood Road during tow service operations.

Suffolk Police remain on scene and this portion of the affected roadway is expected to reopen within the next half-hour. The investigation as to the cause of the accident remains ongoing.