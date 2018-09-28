× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a nice, fall-like weekend

The cold front is moving out, and skies will gradually start to clear overnight. We are still looking at some storms across the OBX. Temperatures will vary throughout the 60s overnight.

The weekend is looking great for folks heading out to the Neptune Festival. It will feel more fall-like. A few clouds early Saturday with clearing skies throughout the day. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s, which is normal for this time of year. We are keeping just a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower, but most people will stay dry. Dewpoints will be in the 60s which will make it feel a little less muggy. Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend. We will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

The dry and milder weather will carry into the start of the work week. Dry Monday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Another nice day of Tuesday, but temperatures will start to trend warmer. Highs in the low 80s. We are still looking at dry conditions. Skies will be partly cloudy. Not looking too bad rain-wise through Friday. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. We are keeping a 10-20 percent chance for a shower daily, but most areas will remain dry.

Tonight: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Kirk weakening over the eastern Caribbean Sea. Kirk is centered about 360 miles SSE of San Juan, Puerto Rico and moving WNW at 13 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Kirk or its remnants will move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea over the next day or two.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Kirk is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression tonight, and then degenerate into a trough of low pressure on Saturday.

5:00 PM AST Fri Sep 28

Location: 14.7°N 64.7°W

Moving: WNW at 14 mph

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Subtropical Storm Leslie was located near latitude 36.1 North, longitude 48.1 West. The storm is moving toward the west near 10 mph. A motion toward the southwest is expected tonight through Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 275 miles from the center.

5:00 PM AST Fri Sep 28

Location: 36.1°N 48.1°W

Moving: W at 10 mph

Min pressure: 986 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

