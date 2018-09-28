× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a fall-like weekend on tap

The cold front is moving out, and skies will gradually start to clear overnight. Temperatures will vary throughout the 60s overnight.

The weekend is looking great for folks heading out to the Neptune Festival. It will feel more fall-like. A few clouds early Saturday with clearing skies throughout the day. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s, which is normal for this time of year. We are keeping just a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower, but most people will stay dry. Dewpoints will be in the 60s which will make it feel a little less muggy. Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend. We will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

The dry and milder weather will carry into the start of the work week. Dry Monday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Another nice day of Tuesday, but temperatures will start to trend warmer. Highs in the low 80s. We are still looking at dry conditions. Skies will be partly cloudy. Not looking too bad rain-wise through Friday. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. We are keeping a 10-20 percent chance for a shower daily, but most areas will remain dry.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Leslie is moving toward the west-southwest near 12 mph. A slower west-southwestward or southwestward motion is expected during the next several days. Satellite-derived wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next several days.

The remnants of Kirk are moving toward the west-northwest at 14 mph, and the wave is expected to continue moving westward across the Caribbean Sea during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Meteorologist April Loveland

